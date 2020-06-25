Listen to New Tigers Jaw Single "Warn Me"

Scranton, Pa.’s indie rockers Tigers Jaw have released their first song in three years, “Warn Me,” and they’ve signed to Hopeless Records.

The tune is reminiscent of their last album Spin, though more imbued with pop melodies. It won’t be on their next record, but it’s an indication of the sound they’ve been playing with.

Ex-members Teddy Roberts and Colin Gorman, who left with Adam McIlwee after Charmer, came back to work on some songs on the album. The title and release date for the next LP is still unknown, but more stuff should be on the way.

Listen to “Warn Me” below. Further down check out Tigers Jaw’s 2017 Paste Studio session.