Lineup for Tom Petty's 70th Birthday Virtual Festival Includes Beck, Brandi Carlile and More

Artists like Beck, Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters and many more are teaming up to celebrate what would have been Tom Petty’s 70th birthday with a special virtual music festival. The tribute birthday celebration was organized by Tom Petty’s estate, following the release of Wildflowers & All The Rest that dropped last week.

Tom Petty’s Birthday Bash is split into two parts with five hours of tributes and performances from big-name artists. SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio will air an audio broadcast starting at 4:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 23, while the video livestream kicks off on Tom Petty’s website at 7 p.m. EST.

The event also benefits NIVA’s Save Our Stages initiative to aid independent music venues and other organizations Arts In Medicine, Digitunity and MusiCares.

View the full lineup poster for Tom Petty’s Birthday Bash below.