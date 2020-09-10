Tom Petty Shares New Single "Confusion Wheel": Listen

Today, Tom Petty has shared a previously unreleased song “Confusion Wheel,” the first from his second, unreleased half of Wildflowers, which is titled All The Rest. Wildflowers & All The Rest will arrive on Oct. 16 via Warner Records, and will be available in multiple formats.

“One of these days my old friend / You and I won’t worry no more / One of these nights it’ll all wash away / And we’ll wake up singing a brand new song / We’ll wake up singing a whole new song,” Petty sings on “Confusion Wheel.”

Listen to “Confusion Wheel” below, and pre-order Wildflowers & All The Rest here.