Tomberlin Shares New Single "Hours" From Forthcoming Projections EP

Tomberlin has shared a new single “Hours,” taken from her forthcoming EP Projections, co-produced by Alex G and out on Oct. 16 via Saddle Creek. It’s the follow-up to her 2018 debut album At Weddings.

“Hours” features a light guitar and percussion backing and Tomberlin’s quiet-but-powerful voice. The song details both the hope and tragedy that comes with love, as she sings lines like “If the flower cries or fire dies / Would you stay? / For an hour.”

“‘Hours’ is a song ruminating on time spent with someone who makes time spent doing nothing together feel meaningful,” Tomberlin said. “So many love songs are like ‘love me’ or ‘i love you’, but writing this I wasn’t sure what I was feeling or the other person’s feelings. I have a tendency to feel the need to explain myself before I’ve even been asked to. I think this song is me trying to do that in my head instead of with that person prematurely, even though I sent this song to them directly after I wrote it.”

Listen to “Hours” below, and preorder Projections here.