PREMIERE: Trace Mountains Announces New Album Into the Burning Blue
Listen to "In a Dream" below.Photo by Alyx Soard Music News Trace Mountains
Rainwater ripples across the surface of the spacey first notes of “In a Dream,” the opener of Trace Mountains’ forthcoming album, Into the Burning Blue, produced by Craig Hendrix of Japanese Breakfast. The atmospheric synth lines and drum machine loops pool around minimal, largely monosyllabic lyrics about going about business as usual as the world burns and existence within it becomes more and more surreal. Dave Benton’s minute observations turn the ordinary existential and cast an outwardly reflective shadow from moments of solitude: “The naked sun like a stone sinks low and you wonder / Where it goes will there be thunder? / Where it shines will the people suffer? / Do you have faith in it then? / The way you always pretend? / Can a country be good? / Can a person learn?”
“From the start of the record-making process, Craig and I envisioned “In a Dream” as the opening track on Into the Burning Blue,” Benton says of the album and the single. “On an album that is largely auto-biographical and very personal in nature, it felt vital to begin in a place with a bit of worldview. Especially now, in an election year in the US, I think it’s meaningful to acknowledge the state-inflicted suffering and denial of life that happens here and all over the world. There are so many kinds of Dreams, some are nightmares, some are fantasies, some are very real hopes for one’s future. With “In A Dream” I wanted to explore the universal idea of Dreams—the ones that come at night and the day, what they mean, and who gets to have them.”
“In a Dream” floats between the conscious and the subconscious, the personal and the universal, expanding to hold multiple realities as they unfold simultaneously. Flames can destroy, but they can also cleanse—“like a loving fire / a burning desire.” A dream can obscure or clarify, be an escapist distraction or a vision of a better future. On Into the Burning Blue, these contradictions come to life.
Into the Burning Blue is due out September 27 via Lame-O Records. Listen to “In a Dream” and check out Trace Mountains’ upcoming tour dates below.
Into the Burning Blue Artwork:
Into the Burning Blue Tracklist:
In a Dream
Hard to Accept
Friend
Ponies
Crawling Back to You
Gone & Done
Melt
Cry Cry Cry
Won’t Go Home
Trace Mountains Tour Dates:
10/9 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
10/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s
10/11 – Durham, NC @ Rubie’s
10/12 – Boone, NC @ Lily’s Snack Bar
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Altar
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Space Bar
10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
10/25 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts
12/3 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
12/4 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/6 – Arcata, CA @ Miniplex
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge
Watch Trace Mountains’ Paste Session from 2018 below.