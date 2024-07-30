PREMIERE: Trace Mountains Announces New Album Into the Burning Blue

Rainwater ripples across the surface of the spacey first notes of “In a Dream,” the opener of Trace Mountains’ forthcoming album, Into the Burning Blue, produced by Craig Hendrix of Japanese Breakfast. The atmospheric synth lines and drum machine loops pool around minimal, largely monosyllabic lyrics about going about business as usual as the world burns and existence within it becomes more and more surreal. Dave Benton’s minute observations turn the ordinary existential and cast an outwardly reflective shadow from moments of solitude: “The naked sun like a stone sinks low and you wonder / Where it goes will there be thunder? / Where it shines will the people suffer? / Do you have faith in it then? / The way you always pretend? / Can a country be good? / Can a person learn?”

“From the start of the record-making process, Craig and I envisioned “In a Dream” as the opening track on Into the Burning Blue,” Benton says of the album and the single. “On an album that is largely auto-biographical and very personal in nature, it felt vital to begin in a place with a bit of worldview. Especially now, in an election year in the US, I think it’s meaningful to acknowledge the state-inflicted suffering and denial of life that happens here and all over the world. There are so many kinds of Dreams, some are nightmares, some are fantasies, some are very real hopes for one’s future. With “In A Dream” I wanted to explore the universal idea of Dreams—the ones that come at night and the day, what they mean, and who gets to have them.”

“In a Dream” floats between the conscious and the subconscious, the personal and the universal, expanding to hold multiple realities as they unfold simultaneously. Flames can destroy, but they can also cleanse—“like a loving fire / a burning desire.” A dream can obscure or clarify, be an escapist distraction or a vision of a better future. On Into the Burning Blue, these contradictions come to life.

Into the Burning Blue is due out September 27 via Lame-O Records. Listen to “In a Dream” and check out Trace Mountains’ upcoming tour dates below.

Into the Burning Blue Artwork:



Into the Burning Blue Tracklist:

In a Dream

Hard to Accept

Friend

Ponies

Crawling Back to You

Gone & Done

Melt

Cry Cry Cry

Won’t Go Home

Trace Mountains Tour Dates:

10/9 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s

10/11 – Durham, NC @ Rubie’s

10/12 – Boone, NC @ Lily’s Snack Bar

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Altar

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Space Bar

10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

12/3 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

12/4 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/6 – Arcata, CA @ Miniplex

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

Watch Trace Mountains’ Paste Session from 2018 below.