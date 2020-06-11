Twin Peaks Announce New EP Side A, Share Lead Single "What's The Matter"

Chicago’s indie rockers Twin Peaks are back with a new EP called Side A, out July 3, and today, they’ve shared the lead single “What’s The Matter.”

Along with this EP, the band is releasing a T-shirt with proceeds going to Black Lives Matter Chicago. Order one here.

The EP features other Chicago-based artists like Lala Lala, Ohmme and more. If you preorder the vinyl, you can get all songs immediately. Scroll down to read the group’s note about their new release.

Listen to “What’s The Matter,” plus the group’s 2014 Daytrotter session below. You can preorder Side A here.