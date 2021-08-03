Listen to Ty Segall's New Surprise Album, Harmonizer

Out of the clear blue sky comes Ty Segall’s first new solo album in two years, Harmonizer, both announced and released digitally Tuesday via Drag City, with a physical release to follow in October. We’ll let a press release do the descriptive heavy-lifting, since we only just became aware of this thing 30 seconds ago:

Harmonizer bursts with transcendent energy as Ty glides smoothly into unexpected territory, right where he likes to find himself. It’s a synthtastic production redesign that finds Ty dialing up a wealth of tightly controlled beats, thick keyboard textures, guitar and endless harmonies. This glossy sound makes for some of Ty’s cleanest songs and starkest ideas to date, bracing him as he revisits the lonely days and loathsome nights of the alienated, grown-up-wrong soul.

Segall co-produced his First Taste follow-up alongside Cooper Crain, titling it for his newly established Harmonizer Studios, from which it’s the inaugural recording. Segall’s Freedom Band-mates—Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly and Charles Moothart—appear throughout Harmonizer as individuals, rather than as a unit, while his wife Denée Segall co-writes and appears on two of its 10 tracks.

Listen to Segall’s Harmonizer title track (and revisit his 2010 Daytrotter session) below, and see the details of his new album further down. You can stream and/or buy it here.

Harmonizer Tracklist:

01. Learning

02. Whisper

03. Erased

04. Harmonizer

05. Pictures

06. Ride

07. Waxman

08. Play

09. Feel Good

10. Changing Contours

Harmonizer Album Art: