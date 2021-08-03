Tyler, The Creator Announces Call Me If You Get Lost North American Tour

Off the success of his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator has announced a 34-date North American stadium tour with superstar support from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

The tour kicks off Feb. 10, 2022 in San Diego, California, and wraps around the United States and some of Canada before heading west again and concluding April 8 in Seattle, Washington. If previous tours are any indication, the show will feature set design manicured precisely to Tyler’s unique and specific aesthetic.

This announcement comes after last month’s Tyler-directed Converse advertisement starring Tim Meadows, Henry Rollins, Staples and more. Below, check it out along with the full list of tour dates.

Tyler, The Creator 2022 Tour Dates:

February

10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March

03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

April

1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena