Tyler, The Creator Announces Call Me If You Get Lost North American Tour

Off the success of his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator has announced a 34-date North American stadium tour with superstar support from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.
The tour kicks off Feb. 10, 2022 in San Diego, California, and wraps around the United States and some of Canada before heading west again and concluding April 8 in Seattle, Washington. If previous tours are any indication, the show will feature set design manicured precisely to Tyler’s unique and specific aesthetic.
This announcement comes after last month’s Tyler-directed Converse advertisement starring Tim Meadows, Henry Rollins, Staples and more. Below, check it out along with the full list of tour dates.
Tyler, The Creator 2022 Tour Dates:
February
10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March
03 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
04 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
April
1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
7 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena