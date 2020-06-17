Video Age Announce New Album Pleasure Line, Share Title Track

Video Age have announced their third album, Pleasure Line. The New Orleans-based indie-pop outfit will release their follow-up to 2018’s Pop Therapy on August 7 via Winspear. Today, they shared the album’s title track, a bright love song with a bouncing rhythm in line with the group’s usual funk-infused, retro sound.
“Pleasure Line is a song about discovery,” Video Age said in a statement, “A space where we can really start to see ourselves, and see others; where we can open up to the possibility of deeper love. The pleasure line is a new beginning.”
Their new album is being billed as a shift away from the introspection of their first two releases in favor of a more optimistic sound, drawing from influences such as Janet Jackson, David Bowie and Paul McCartney.
Listen to “Pleasure Line” below, and preorder the album here.
01. Pleasure Line
02. Maybe Just Once
03. Blushing
04. Aerostar
05. Comic Relief
06. Sweet Marie
07. Shadow On The Wall
08. That Can’t Be
09. Meet Me In My Heart
10. Good To Be Back