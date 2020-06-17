Video Age Announce New Album Pleasure Line, Share Title Track

Video Age have announced their third album, Pleasure Line. The New Orleans-based indie-pop outfit will release their follow-up to 2018’s Pop Therapy on August 7 via Winspear. Today, they shared the album’s title track, a bright love song with a bouncing rhythm in line with the group’s usual funk-infused, retro sound.

“Pleasure Line is a song about discovery,” Video Age said in a statement, “A space where we can really start to see ourselves, and see others; where we can open up to the possibility of deeper love. The pleasure line is a new beginning.”

Their new album is being billed as a shift away from the introspection of their first two releases in favor of a more optimistic sound, drawing from influences such as Janet Jackson, David Bowie and Paul McCartney.

Listen to “Pleasure Line” below, and preorder the album here.



01. Pleasure Line

02. Maybe Just Once

03. Blushing

04. Aerostar

05. Comic Relief

06. Sweet Marie

07. Shadow On The Wall

08. That Can’t Be

09. Meet Me In My Heart

10. Good To Be Back