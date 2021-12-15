Waxahatchee Announces El Deafo Soundtrack, Shares New Single

Waxahatchee, the project of Katie Crutchfield, has now broken into the soundtrack sphere with her latest work on an animated Apple TV+ show El Deafo. The first single from the soundtrack, “Tomorrow,” has just been released.
Crutchfield will be creating the entire soundtrack for the show, along with producer Rob Barbato.
Based on Cece Bell’s book of the same name, El Deafo follows Cece as she navigates school and friends after losing her hearing, with help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo. El Deafo will available to stream starting on Jan. 7, 2022.
Waxahatchee will also continue her extensive touring in support of Saint Cloud early next year, with dates in Mexico, Canada and across the U.S. She will be joining Haim, Madi Diaz and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit throughout the tour.
Saint Cloud has been a Paste favorite since its release in March 2020. We even hailed it as number two in our Best Albums of 2020 list and deemed it one of the 20 Best Folk Albums of 2020.
Listen to “Tomorrow” and see Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates below.
Waxahatchee 2022 Tour Dates:
January
17-21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky at Hard Rock Riviera Maya
February
03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn (sold out)
05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
14 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
15 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
17 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona
18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church
20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (sold out)
21 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
April
10 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer (sold out)
11 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer (sold out)
12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
16 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
18 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
23 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
24 – Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival
27 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
May
01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)
04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
2/4 – 4/23 w/ Madi Diaz
4/27 – 5/1 w/ Haim
5/3 – 5/13 w/ Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit