Waxahatchee Announces El Deafo Soundtrack, Shares New Single

Waxahatchee, the project of Katie Crutchfield, has now broken into the soundtrack sphere with her latest work on an animated Apple TV+ show El Deafo. The first single from the soundtrack, “Tomorrow,” has just been released.

Crutchfield will be creating the entire soundtrack for the show, along with producer Rob Barbato.

Based on Cece Bell’s book of the same name, El Deafo follows Cece as she navigates school and friends after losing her hearing, with help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo. El Deafo will available to stream starting on Jan. 7, 2022.

Waxahatchee will also continue her extensive touring in support of Saint Cloud early next year, with dates in Mexico, Canada and across the U.S. She will be joining Haim, Madi Diaz and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit throughout the tour.

Saint Cloud has been a Paste favorite since its release in March 2020. We even hailed it as number two in our Best Albums of 2020 list and deemed it one of the 20 Best Folk Albums of 2020.

Listen to “Tomorrow” and see Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates below.

Waxahatchee 2022 Tour Dates:

January

17-21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky at Hard Rock Riviera Maya

February

03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn (sold out)

05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

14 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

15 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

17 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (sold out)

21 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

April

10 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer (sold out)

11 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer (sold out)

12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

16 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

18 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

23 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

24 – Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

27 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)

04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

2/4 – 4/23 w/ Madi Diaz

4/27 – 5/1 w/ Haim

5/3 – 5/13 w/ Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit