Weezer Share Video for Lead Single "All My Favorite Songs"

Weezer are prepping two new albums this year, with the first, OK Human, set to drop on Jan. 29. Today, they’ve shared its lead single, “All My Favorite Songs,” along with a surreal Colin Read-directed music video. Weezer’s next album, Van Weezer, which was supposed to arrive in 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released on May 7.

OK Human is a play on Radiohead’s classic OK Computer, since Weezer refrained from using any electronics on the album, instead opting for a 38-piece orchestra. “We used our instruments to connect to the 1960’s and 1970’s and, with the orchestra, back to the 18th and 19th centuries,” Weezer wrote in a tweet. “We had no click track or loops or hi-tech sounds. Not even an electric guitar.”

“All My Favorite Songs” is almost uncomfortably happy—you can practically hear their goofy smiles as they deliver incredibly earnest lyrics. Their aim for classic orchestral rock is mixed with their penchant for earworm-y pop songs, and with a track this ambitious—it nears rock opera or show tune territory—they’re sure to receive adulation and also become the butt of jokes.

Watch the video for “All My Favorite Songs” below.