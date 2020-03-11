Westerman Announces Debut Album Your Hero Is Not Dead, Shares Single “Think I’ll Stay”

British electro-indie musician Westerman (aka Will Westerman) announced Wednesday the arrival of his forthcoming debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, releasing the single “Think I’ll Stay.” The album is out on June 5 through Partisan/Play It Again Sam.
Your Hero Is Not Dead follows Westerman’s 2018 Ark EP. His forthcoming debut is said to contain themes surrounding moral, ethical and political ambiguities while also being a contemplative inward look at Westerman’s own life.
“Think I’ll Stay,” in particular, is a song about the reality of living with chronic pain. It also focuses on the material conditions of our capitalistic society that hinder all workers from taking care of their bodies, let alone workers who experience at times debilitating pain.
“I wrote this while I was moving a lot,” said Westerman in a statement. “I was thinking about a chronic pain condition when it started. That pain is a very specific type, but I think there’s an inevitable amount of pain that everyone goes through just being alive. A friend was talking to me about how they’re going to be working until they’re 80 years old, so what’s the difference. In the song, I’m trying to say that it’s worth sticking around. It’s a sort of giddy affirmation of being.”
Westerman will support Your Hero Is Not Dead with European and North American tour dates, recently adding dates in Berlin, Paris, Philly, D.C., Boston, Chicago and Seattle. You can buy tickets now.
Listen to “Think I’ll Stay” below, and check out Westerman’s 2018 Paste Studio session and the tracklist and album art (by Bráulio Amado) for Your Hero Is Not Dead further down, along with the artist’s upcoming tour dates.
Your Hero Is Not Dead Album Art:
Your Hero Is Not Dead Tracklist:
01. Drawbridge
02. The Line
03. Big Nothing Glow
04. Waiting on Design
05. Think I’ll Stay
06. Dream Appropriate
07. Easy Money
08. Blue Comanche
09. Confirmation
10. Paper Dogs
11. Float Over
12. Your Hero Is Not Dead
Westerman Tour Dates:
June
01 – Berlin, Germany @ ACUD
03 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
04 – London, U.K. @ Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT
10 – London, U.K. @ Rough Trade East
July
20 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s
22 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ National Sawdust
23 – Boston, Mass. @ Great Scott
25 – Toronto, Ont. @ The Garrison
28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village
30 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent
August
03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Barboza
05 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Fox Cabaret