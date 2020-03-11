Westerman Announces Debut Album Your Hero Is Not Dead, Shares Single “Think I’ll Stay”

British electro-indie musician Westerman (aka Will Westerman) announced Wednesday the arrival of his forthcoming debut album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, releasing the single “Think I’ll Stay.” The album is out on June 5 through Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

Your Hero Is Not Dead follows Westerman’s 2018 Ark EP. His forthcoming debut is said to contain themes surrounding moral, ethical and political ambiguities while also being a contemplative inward look at Westerman’s own life.

“Think I’ll Stay,” in particular, is a song about the reality of living with chronic pain. It also focuses on the material conditions of our capitalistic society that hinder all workers from taking care of their bodies, let alone workers who experience at times debilitating pain.

“I wrote this while I was moving a lot,” said Westerman in a statement. “I was thinking about a chronic pain condition when it started. That pain is a very specific type, but I think there’s an inevitable amount of pain that everyone goes through just being alive. A friend was talking to me about how they’re going to be working until they’re 80 years old, so what’s the difference. In the song, I’m trying to say that it’s worth sticking around. It’s a sort of giddy affirmation of being.”

Westerman will support Your Hero Is Not Dead with European and North American tour dates, recently adding dates in Berlin, Paris, Philly, D.C., Boston, Chicago and Seattle. You can buy tickets now.

Listen to “Think I’ll Stay” below, and check out Westerman’s 2018 Paste Studio session and the tracklist and album art (by Bráulio Amado) for Your Hero Is Not Dead further down, along with the artist’s upcoming tour dates.

Your Hero Is Not Dead Album Art:

Your Hero Is Not Dead Tracklist:

01. Drawbridge

02. The Line

03. Big Nothing Glow

04. Waiting on Design

05. Think I’ll Stay

06. Dream Appropriate

07. Easy Money

08. Blue Comanche

09. Confirmation

10. Paper Dogs

11. Float Over

12. Your Hero Is Not Dead

Westerman Tour Dates:

June

01 – Berlin, Germany @ ACUD

03 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

04 – London, U.K. @ Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT

10 – London, U.K. @ Rough Trade East

July

20 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s

22 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ National Sawdust

23 – Boston, Mass. @ Great Scott

25 – Toronto, Ont. @ The Garrison

28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village

30 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

August

03 – Seattle, Wash. @ Barboza

05 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Fox Cabaret