Watch Wet Leg Perform "Chaise Longue" and "Wet Dream" on The Tonight Show

Ahead of their sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel on Thursday night (and their much-anticipated appearance at SXSW this coming week), Isle of Wight band Wet Leg returned to 30 Rock on Wednesday to perform their second single, “Wet Dream” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night. They also performed their debut single “Chaise Longue” as an online exclusive.

The performance marked their second appearance on American television after playing “Chaise Longue” on NBC’s other major late night show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, back in December. The core of Wet Leg, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, led the band in ripping through great renditions of both songs, commanding the stage like old pros. In this sense, they continue to astound, especially since it’s only been nine months since they started releasing recorded material.

You can check out Wet Leg playing “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream” on The Tonight Show below, and see if you still have the chance to score tickets to a show near you as they continue their U.S. tour here.