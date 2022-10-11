Watch Wet Leg Dominate on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

British band Wet Leg make music that excels in your headphones, particularly on songs like “Chaise Longue,” which is full of tongue-in-cheek narrated sections, delivered in a serious tone, broken up by rambunctious guitars. Tunes like this can prove hard to deliver live, but Wet Leg’s debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night dispelled any doubts. Lead singer Rhian Teasdale donned a headpiece with devil horns and performed in exactly the sardonic fashion you might expect, voicing the lines “Is your mother worried? / Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?” with a sly look and head tilt. In between, the band breaks in a way that rocks out perhaps a bit harder than you would normally expect on the Jimmy Kimmel show. The setting may be an unusually glossy one, but the artists throw their bodies and toss their heads to great effect all the same. There is a coyness not lost on the audience, and Teasdale’s little whoops let out in between infuse the performance with a lightheartedness befitting the band.

Wet Leg finish up their tour supporting Florence + The Machine later this month, before heading out on a solo tour and in support of Harry Styles. You can find their tour dates and watch their performance from last night below.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

October

12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Musical Festival

15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

21 – Lille, France @ L’Aéroneff

23 – Munich, Germany @ Strom

25 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

26 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

27 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

31 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

November

01 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

02 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

04 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

05 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

06 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

07 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

09 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club

11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

13 – Norwich, UK @ UEA,

14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

15 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool

17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

18 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

27 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

28 – Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Academy

December

04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

05 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

06 – Kansas City, KS @ Truman

13 – New York City, NY @ ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall

14 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg

February 2023

12 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East

13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Club Quattro

14 – Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

15 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East

20 – Perth, Australia @ HBF Park *

24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium *

25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium *

28 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Metricon Stadium *

March 2023

3 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium *

4 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium *

7 – Auckland, New Zealand @ MT Smart Stadium *

May 2023

13 – Horsens, Denmark @ Casa Arena *

14 – Horsens, Denmark @ Casa Arena *

17 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion *

18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion *

22 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *

23 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *

26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *

27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *

June 2023

01 – Paris, France @ Stade De France *

02 – Paris, France @ Stade De France *

05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *

06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *

10 – Slane, Republic of Ireland @ Slane Castle *

13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

14 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

20 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *

21 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *

24 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park *

27 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur-Speil Arena *

28 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur-Speil Arena *

July 2023

02 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodony *

05 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *

06 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *

08 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion *

12 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company *

14 – Madrid, Spain @ Espacio Mad Cool *

18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo Alges *

22 – Reggio, Italy @ Emilia RCF Arena *

(^ w/ Florence + The Machine)

(* w/ Harry Styles)