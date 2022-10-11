Watch Wet Leg Dominate on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

British band Wet Leg make music that excels in your headphones, particularly on songs like “Chaise Longue,” which is full of tongue-in-cheek narrated sections, delivered in a serious tone, broken up by rambunctious guitars. Tunes like this can prove hard to deliver live, but Wet Leg’s debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night dispelled any doubts. Lead singer Rhian Teasdale donned a headpiece with devil horns and performed in exactly the sardonic fashion you might expect, voicing the lines “Is your mother worried? / Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?” with a sly look and head tilt. In between, the band breaks in a way that rocks out perhaps a bit harder than you would normally expect on the Jimmy Kimmel show. The setting may be an unusually glossy one, but the artists throw their bodies and toss their heads to great effect all the same. There is a coyness not lost on the audience, and Teasdale’s little whoops let out in between infuse the performance with a lightheartedness befitting the band.
Wet Leg finish up their tour supporting Florence + The Machine later this month, before heading out on a solo tour and in support of Harry Styles. You can find their tour dates and watch their performance from last night below.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
October
12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^
14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Musical Festival
15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
21 – Lille, France @ L’Aéroneff
23 – Munich, Germany @ Strom
25 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
26 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
27 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club
31 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
November
01 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand
02 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
04 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
05 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
06 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
07 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
09 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club
11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
13 – Norwich, UK @ UEA,
14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
15 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool
17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
18 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union
19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
23 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
27 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
28 – Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ Academy
December
04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
05 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
06 – Kansas City, KS @ Truman
13 – New York City, NY @ ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall
14 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
16 – Brooklyn, NY @ WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg
February 2023
12 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East
13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Club Quattro
14 – Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
15 – Tokyo, Japan @ O-East
20 – Perth, Australia @ HBF Park *
24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium *
25 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium *
28 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Metricon Stadium *
March 2023
3 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium *
4 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium *
7 – Auckland, New Zealand @ MT Smart Stadium *
May 2023
13 – Horsens, Denmark @ Casa Arena *
14 – Horsens, Denmark @ Casa Arena *
17 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion *
18 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion *
22 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *
23 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena *
26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *
27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield *
June 2023
01 – Paris, France @ Stade De France *
02 – Paris, France @ Stade De France *
05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *
06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *
10 – Slane, Republic of Ireland @ Slane Castle *
13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
14 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
20 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *
21 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *
24 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park *
27 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur-Speil Arena *
28 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur-Speil Arena *
July 2023
02 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodony *
05 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *
06 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *
08 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion *
12 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company *
14 – Madrid, Spain @ Espacio Mad Cool *
18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo Alges *
22 – Reggio, Italy @ Emilia RCF Arena *
(^ w/ Florence + The Machine)
(* w/ Harry Styles)