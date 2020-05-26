Listen to Whitney Cover John Dener and SWV with Waxahatchee

The band and Katie Crutchfield share their take on "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

By Jack Meyer  |  May 26, 2020  |  10:20am
Photo by Colin Matsui Music News Whitney
Whitney have shared two new covers. Enlisting the help of Waxahatchee, they released their own indie-folk inflected version of the John Denver staple “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The band also covered a ’90s hit: R&B trio SWV’s “Rain.”

These aren’t the first covers to come out of the Chicago outfit. They shared a version of Wilco’s “Far, Far, Away” in late 2019 and a split single featuring covers of Lion’s “You’ve got a Woman,” alongside Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Hurry (As Slow as I Can)” in 2017. Whitney released their latest album, Forever Turned Around, in 2019.

Listen to Whitney cover “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rain” below.

