Listen to Whitney Cover "Strange Overtones" by David Byrne and Brian Eno

Whitney have shared a cover of “Strange Overtones” from David Byrne’s and Brian Eno’s 2008 collaboration Everything That Happens Will Happen Today. The song follows “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rain,” and “Hammond Song” as the fourth track shared from Whitney’s covers album, Candid, set for release Aug. 14 via Secretly Canadia.

“The most fun part of recording this was figuring out the solo,” guitarist Max Kakacek said in a statement. “Malcolm slayed it on the piano and having him tackle it made so much sense even though this is the first time we’ve ever had a keys solo on a recorded track. I remember after his take, which killed, he said, ‘I went into it thinking Bruce Hornsby but I came out of it thinking Bruce Springsteen.’” Listen to the song below.