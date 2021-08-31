Wiki and Navy Blue Announce New Collab Album, Half God

New York City rapper Wiki has announced his second new album of 2021, Half God, a collaboration with rapper/producer Navy Blue, and shared its first two singles, “Roof” and “Remarkably.” Due Oct. 1 via Wiki’s own Wikset Enterprise, Half God follows Wiki’s Nah-produced album Telephonebooth, which came out in May.
Produced entirely by Navy Blue (who also raps on “Can’t Do This Alone”), Half God features Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Duendita, Remy Banks and Jesse James Solomon.
“Roof” is an introspective stream of consciousness set to warm tape crackle, gently psychedelic guitar and a minimal piano loop, while “Remarkably” is a slow-paced, drum- and bass-driven boom-bap track, covered in slick, yet dense Wiki raps (“When I make a remark, remark ‘remarkably’!”).
Wiki will play a pair of NYC shows shortly after the album’s release, including an Oct. 8 show at Soho Roof and a Nov. 7 set at Knockdown Center supporting Armand Hammer alongside Navy Blue, Quelle Chris, Saint Mela, Fielded, KAYANA and Dreamcrusher.
Watch the “Roof” video below (dir. Nicholas Stafford Briggs), and see the details of Half God and Wiki’s tour dates further down. You can preorder the album (stream “Remarkably”) right here.
Half God Album Art:
Half God Tracklist:
01. Not Today (Intro)
02. Roof
03. Remarkably
04. Can’t Do This Alone (ft. Navy Blue)
05. Never Fall Off
06. Drug Supplier (ft. Jesse James Solomon)
07. Wik Tha God
08. Ego Death
09. The Business
10. Home
11. All I Need (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)
12. Gas Face (ft. Remy Banks)
13. The Promised (ft. MIKE)
14. New Truths
15. Still Here (ft. duendita)
16. Grape Soda
Wiki Tour Dates:
October
08 – New York, NY @ Half God Release Show @ Soho Roof
November
07 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center