Wiki and Navy Blue Announce New Collab Album, Half God

New York City rapper Wiki has announced his second new album of 2021, Half God, a collaboration with rapper/producer Navy Blue, and shared its first two singles, “Roof” and “Remarkably.” Due Oct. 1 via Wiki’s own Wikset Enterprise, Half God follows Wiki’s Nah-produced album Telephonebooth, which came out in May.

Produced entirely by Navy Blue (who also raps on “Can’t Do This Alone”), Half God features Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Duendita, Remy Banks and Jesse James Solomon.

“Roof” is an introspective stream of consciousness set to warm tape crackle, gently psychedelic guitar and a minimal piano loop, while “Remarkably” is a slow-paced, drum- and bass-driven boom-bap track, covered in slick, yet dense Wiki raps (“When I make a remark, remark ‘remarkably’!”).

Wiki will play a pair of NYC shows shortly after the album’s release, including an Oct. 8 show at Soho Roof and a Nov. 7 set at Knockdown Center supporting Armand Hammer alongside Navy Blue, Quelle Chris, Saint Mela, Fielded, KAYANA and Dreamcrusher.

Watch the “Roof” video below (dir. Nicholas Stafford Briggs), and see the details of Half God and Wiki’s tour dates further down. You can preorder the album (stream “Remarkably”) right here.

Half God Album Art:

Half God Tracklist:

01. Not Today (Intro)

02. Roof

03. Remarkably

04. Can’t Do This Alone (ft. Navy Blue)

05. Never Fall Off

06. Drug Supplier (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

07. Wik Tha God

08. Ego Death

09. The Business

10. Home

11. All I Need (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

12. Gas Face (ft. Remy Banks)

13. The Promised (ft. MIKE)

14. New Truths

15. Still Here (ft. duendita)

16. Grape Soda

Wiki Tour Dates:

October

08 – New York, NY @ Half God Release Show @ Soho Roof

November

07 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center