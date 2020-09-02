Wilco Announce Deluxe Reissue of Summerteeth

Wilco have announced a deluxe reissue of their acclaimed 1999 album Summerteeth, which will arrive on Nov. 6 via Rhino.
The deluxe edition is a 4-CD/5-LP set that includes a remastered version of the album, several unreleased outtakes, demos and live recordings.
View Wilco’s announcement below and pre-order the Deluxe Edition here. Stream Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session further down or right here.
