Wilco Announce Deluxe Reissue of Summerteeth

Wilco have announced a deluxe reissue of their acclaimed 1999 album Summerteeth, which will arrive on Nov. 6 via Rhino.

The deluxe edition is a 4-CD/5-LP set that includes a remastered version of the album, several unreleased outtakes, demos and live recordings.

Wilco's 2011 Daytrotter session