Wilco Announce Deluxe Reissue of Summerteeth

By Paris Rosenthal  |  September 2, 2020  |  2:42pm
Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Music News Wilco
Wilco Announce Deluxe Reissue of <i>Summerteeth</i>

Wilco have announced a deluxe reissue of their acclaimed 1999 album Summerteeth, which will arrive on Nov. 6 via Rhino.

The deluxe edition is a 4-CD/5-LP set that includes a remastered version of the album, several unreleased outtakes, demos and live recordings.

View Wilco’s announcement below and pre-order the Deluxe Edition here. Stream Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session further down or right here.

Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition is out Nov. 6 and available to preorder now! Link in bio for all the details.

