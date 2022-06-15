Wombo Share New Single, "Snakey"

Wombo weave mythology into the mundane on their new single, “Snakey.” The third release from their forthcoming album, Fairy Rust, out July 29 via Fire Talk Records, the song has a slightly twisted fairytale influence you can sense from the first few seconds.

Fairy Rust is rife with references to earth and water, and the album opener, “Snakey,” sets the tone for further contemplation on how humans leave their mark on nature. The track is driven by a thumping bass line that Sydney Chadwick’s gauzy vocals careen around as she observes someone slowly losing touch with reality. It feels like a forgotten chapter in a Brothers Grimm book as the man transforms into something serpentine by the end of the song. The distorted guitars become even more unsettling as Chadwick concludes, “Walking into the country store and he sees it / Curling himself up on the floor, no one follows / Everyone wants to drag him down and he knows it.”

The song is “about paranoia and delusion. Someone thinking everyone can see them losing their mind, when really everything is deceptively calm on the outside,” the band said in a statement.

Wombo also announced a summer tour with the Chicago post-punk band Deeper that will take them throughout the U.S.

Check out “Snakey” below, along with Wombo’s complete list of upcoming tour dates.

Wombo Tour Dates:

July

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

30 – Albany, WI @ Postock Festival

August

01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

04 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern ^

09 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar ^

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

11 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop Bar ^

12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast ^

13 – Tucson, AZ @ Templetons ^

16 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside)

20 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

21 – Louisville, KY @ Guestroom Records (In Store & Signing)

September

02 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

(^ w / Deeper)