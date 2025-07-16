Premiere: Worthitpurchase Announce Self-Titled LP, Share Lead Single “Something New”

﻿Today, LA duo Omar Akrouche and Nicole Rowe of Worthitpurchase have shared the news of their self-titled third LP, out October 3. The forthcoming album’s announcement is accompanied by the release of its jangly lead single, “Something New.”

The track drips in reverb, with a dreamy trip-hop-adjacent backbeat and shimmery guitar passes. Rowe’s bass is center stage, her persistent riffs serving as a bridge between the gritty beat and the lush guitars. Rowe says the track is “a push-and-pull between two characters who take themselves way too seriously. They’re both convinced they’re the reasonable one in the relationship, but it’s not even clear if they like each other.” She and Akrouche warble through their vocals like sighs, matching the deceptively cutting lyrics (“I went through your medicine cabinet / I’m so sorry you take all of that” in the first verse is an obvious standout). The chorus hook, “We open doors to shut them later,” speaks to a collective, directed at peers who have grown up in the same discordant times as Rowe and Akrouche, diagnosing a generation with avoidant tendencies.

The self-titled record sees the pair explore the intricacies of adulthood, filtering out the noise to find the beauty and reprieve between the confusion. It finds Worthitpurchase making sense of the world around them, looking for anchors in a world of perpetual flux. The tracklist also includes “Heaven on Earth,” which Rowe and Akrouche dropped this past November. In a statement about her songwriting, Rowe says, “A lot of my lyrics have to do with ‘Why is being an adult this way?’ and ‘We were promised flying cars, but it’s not actually like that.’ Everybody’s just suffering together, and we’re not really acknowledging it.” Until now. And the only way to do so is with canonically Gen Z irony and indifference.