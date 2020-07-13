Yo La Tengo Release New Single, Launch Bandcamp Page

Yo La Tengo have launched a Bandcamp page and released a new track titled “James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday).” The single marks the band’s first release since their 2018 album, There’s a Riot Going On. The song was recorded in the group’s Hoboken rehearsal space.

Ira Kaplan wrote on Bandcamp:

If you’ve spent any time hanging out with us at our rehearsal space in Hoboken—that pretty much covers none of you—you’ve heard us playing formlessly (he said, trying to sidestep the word “improvising”). Most of the songs we’ve written in the last 25 years have begun that way, but often we do it for no other reason than to push away the outside world.

In late April, with the outside world weighing on everybody, we determined that the three of us could assemble in Hoboken without disobeying the rules laid out by Governor Murphy, and resumed…“practicing” hardly describes it, because we’ve done no practicing per se, and anyway what would be practicing for…playing. James set up one microphone in the middle of the room in case we stumbled on something useful for the future. Instead we decided to release something we did right now.

Below, check out Yo La Tengo's 2013 Daytrotter session.