Watch Yola Cover Nina Simone's "To Be Young, Gifted and Black" on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Yola made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to cover Nina Simone’s “To Be Young, Gifted and Black.”

Filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Yola’s rendition showcased her impressive vocal range and control. The backing band and vocalists added layers to the live performance, keeping time as some juggled several instruments.

“Playing ‘To Be Young, Gifted and Black’ means so much to me,” Yola said on Seth Meyers. “I grew up with that song and it was the first time I felt a song was directed at me, in a world that didn’t represent me in any way.”

Yola’s recorded Ryman performance coincided with the announcement of her 2021 headlining debut at the venue on May 11, with tickets currently on sale here. She will also be opening for Chris Stapleton on tour next fall.

Watch Yola’s performance of “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” on Late Night with Seth Meyers below. Keep scrolling to listen to her 2014 Daytrotter session.