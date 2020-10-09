Yola Shares New Song "Hold On" Feat. Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow & Jason Isbell

Yola released her new song “Hold On” today in an effort to raise funds for MusicCares and the National Bail Collective.

“Hold On” includes appearances from Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby on backing vocals, along with Sheryl Crow on piano and Jason Isbell playing guitar. Yet, the song is still carried by Yola, who sings uplifting lyrics like “Momma said to me ‘Hold on.’”

“‚Hold On’ is a conversation between me and the next generation of young black girls,” Yola said of the song. “My mother’s advice would always stress caution, that all that glitters isn’t gold, and that my black female role models on TV are probably having a hard time. She warned me that I should rethink my calling to be a writer and a singer… but to me that was all the more reason I should take up this space. ‘Hold On’ is asking the next gen to take up space, to be visible and to show what it looks to be young, gifted and black.”

Yola is set to make her headlining debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 11, 2021, with tickets currently available here.

Listen to Yola’s new song “Hold On” below. Keep scrolling to watch her full 2019 Paste Studio session.