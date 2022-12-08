The 10 Best New Songs

At Paste Music, we’re listening to so many new tunes on any given day, we barely have any time to listen to each other. Nevertheless, every week we can swing it, we take stock of the previous seven days’ best tracks, delivering a weekly playlist of our favorites. Check out this week’s best new songs below.

On their newest track, the band sings to you out of some ethereal location filled with both darkness and light. Their calls emerge high over crashing synths, stopping you in your tracks and providing the sort of catharsis that getting knocked off your feet by a wave might. There is nothing that can get in the way of this overwhelming stream of music, and it feels foolish to do anything other than open yourself up to it fully. The lyrics aren’t afraid to pull their punches to make a point — “You scream, but your soul, your soul ain’t sound” drops you straight into the emotional turmoil in the very beginning of the song, giving you no place to hide. “Everybody’s anybody many bodies know / Tell somebody / Many bodies feel the drop and everybody go / Tell somebody” is heard in between shots of echoing synth. There’s a cry for help, born out of a loneliness they’re not sure how to shake—they scream to you to tell somebody, but you’re not quite sure who to look for. In the aftermath, we are left singed and shivering. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Emily King’s “This Year” is the anthem we need going into the new year. King shares, “I wrote ‘This Year’ last New Year’s Eve after realizing I’d spent most of my time vying for the attention of someone who couldn’t love me back,” and indeed, the song is airy, yet packed with resolve. King finds her typical perfect balance of pop laced with R&B, bringing in a textured, light beat to keep the listener moving, and sealing it all with her confident, flexible vocals. It’s a sort-of holiday song, but one that could perhaps be played for the holidays in California—it’s groovier than it is cozy, for this time of year but without ever getting cheesy. “This year’s gonna be about me / Never will I have another reason to doubt me,” she sings, neatly packaging the syncopations so that the line feels perfectly offbeat while still flowing. It’s a track to play, and then repeat. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

“Concentrate” makes it hard to keep your eye on the ball — it’s sparkling and sleek, constantly rolling around. The track defies the descending of winter, steadfastly maintaining the cool of a summer night drive. LA-based producer Billy Lemos released this as the lead single to his new EP Control Freak, out Feb. 24, collaborating with singer Dua Saleh. Their cool, removed vocals make you strive to access the same level of laid back. Lemos commented “Dua and I met earlier this year. We were both huge fans of each other’s music and we made a bunch of little ideas with ease that became ‘Concentrate.’” Saleh added, “Lyrically the track is about focusing on personal elevation as one rises into blessings and abundance. One’s ascent into their dream world and opening up space for a connection beyond the walls of invulnerability.” For all its cool, the track still manages to sound textured and off kilter, still making it easily accessible to listeners. The song is humanely robotic — every listen leaves you discovering more. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Free Range’s (aka Sofia Jensen) shiftingly burning slide guitar is the first thing to make its way into your listening heart, opening the door for the rest of this song. Jensen’s plain, earnest vocals strike a frank relationship with the listener, declaring that they’re ready to be honest with you. There’s no embellishments to distract from the central heart-hurting nostalgia of the song — the band makes their intentions known with clear lyrics. “And when you come down / To look at me with a clear mind / Don’t float back up without me / I don’t know how we’re supposed to talk,” they sing, opening an emotional box and giving you a small but heavy moment in a relationship. It’s this unassuming honesty that draws listeners to the band, and it’s an honesty in their whole music production that will turn listeners into fans. Their music isn’t an explosion of stimulation. The band isn’t desperately vying for your attention, but they certainly are worthy of it. —TK

“Pink Balloon” is a classic Samia heartbreaker, full of honesty about another person’s life, and her love for them. It’s so intimate in that you, along with her, are only peering in at first, trying to help ease this person’s pain without fully knowing it yourself. But then over muted, bare piano chords, Samia’s voice twists towards and away from you, writhing under the pressure of a relationship filled with hurt, making clear the impossible floating of the situation. The lyrics are the strongpoint of the song, with flowery, romantic phrases mixed up between heartbroken second-guessings of the relationship: “You sing of love persistently / Sometimes when you sing to me / I still believe I know you.” It’s all said plainly enough that it instantly makes sense in the heart of any listener, but she chooses everyday words and shapes them into a simple beauty. Her singing seems to hold all these emotions suspended, and when the song ends, you’re all of a sudden not sure where to go from there. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Polachek’s pure and piercing vocals arc over the intro to the song, becoming a scream that explores a range of octaves. Electric guitars mix in for the artist’s signature sound, with elements of hyperpop, choral music and supporting undertones of indie rock. With a number of producers—Dan Nigro (who worked with Polachek before on her break out track “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”), Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook, Jim E-Stack and Polachek herself—the track is a mix of flavors, most of them distinctly Polachek. Nigro’s experience working with Olivia Rodrigo on Sour shows through during Polachek’s muted rap vocals, but classically, the singer manages to make the piece feel entirely hers. The lyrics remain repetitive, but the best line is luckily highlighted as the album’s title, “Desire / I want to turn into you.” In this line, she captures the depth of her love (or lust, with “desire” straddling the line between both), her wish to take off who she is and don the being of another. The tone bounces between deeply in love and claustrophobically obsessive, with that wry twist of humor that marks Polachek’s lyricism. And when Polachek sings “Flew / The ocean blue,” she truly does sound like she’s taking off. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

The truest songs are those that have the balance of sadness and hope to them; these are the real balms. You can tell in the first 10 seconds that “Palm Trees” swings on that line, just from the first few chords. Maria Jacobson’s voice holds that same strength in delicacy, allowing a vulnerability as she tries to find a place to latch onto even as she’s adrift in hopelessness. For a song about climate change, that’s pretty apt. Jacobson shares, “I wrote “Palm Trees” during a hot summer in 2019 after reading an article about how we only had 18 months to “figure out” climate change. That deadline has long since passed, and our inaction has drawn us closer to some unknown scary future where we can’t guarantee what reality will be outside our front doors. So, “Palm Trees” is a plea. It’s about holding on to what I understand, wishing the natural world could stay how I remember it.” Although the topic is mournful, there’s movement in the slow waltz beat. Jacobson takes responsibility, asking us all, “Do you hear what they say? / How can I give it away / Wanting it to last another day?” —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

“Etc” stops and starts, stuttering and changing its mind constantly about which direction to tug the listener in. And it’s perfect. It feels like a real life conversation, both in Elana Riordan’s direct, clear singing, and in the way the ground is always slightly shifting under your feet. Just as you find your groove, the band decides to drive another way; the change in pace works extremely well, keeping the listener pulled in by their collars. The musicians sound like an arts and crafts project—there seems to be a lot of passion and glue sticking everything together. The song turns around a couple with difficulties communicating, as Riordan explains, “My character in ‘Etc’ finds themselves in a dysfunctional relationship in which gender informs internal struggles of power and control. Instead of addressing the problem they state it plainly while asking vague and broad questions about the nature of the world…Mitch’s character is on a different page entirely…The syllables are so stiff and stressed at unnatural points in the last verse to exemplify how mechanical the whole process has been, where the character is in their head crunching data to guarantee satisfaction with the outcome.” Well, we, as listeners, are satisfied. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

As the name would promise, “Poisons,” the new single from Pile, is not subtle. With a drum kick that allows itself room to echo, the band assembles slowly but intriguingly, like an awkward machine bent on disaster. But it’s clear from the lyrics that, doom-filled as they sound, the band is in fact bent on change for the better. This song is just the alarm bell. The structure of the song begins untraditionally fascinating and stays that way— the band never locks into a solid groove, but you find yourself headbanging anyways. Kris Kuss’s drums keep everything in place, providing the heavy leaning springboard for Rick Maguire’s vocals to push off. And push off they do—Maguire treats the words as toys to be played with, or perhaps dangerous objects to cough out as fast as possible. Either way, you get an impression of deep uncertainty, even as his voice stays deeply grounded. “It’s about trying to abstain from participating in things that aren’t really good for anybody but also feeling very unaware in general, and the frustration of trying to hold both of those sentiments,” Maguire comments. “Now heaven’s a place where no one else is,” he sings, but soon takes to screaming it, driving his point home. With the emphasis on the climate crisis, it places us squarely in front of the question: Is heaven a place so untouched by humans that we could never hope to exist there? If so, where do we go from here?—Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Strings take on an unexpectedly modern feel in Amber Arcades’ (aka Annelotte de Graaf) newest song, brushing past you effectively but not brusquely. Joined by cymbal crashes and other little studio effects, the song feels like an adventure waiting to be listened to. The symphonic elements give the song an element of precise attention, a deep carefulness to how it builds up. When it pulls back and the vocals shine through, you also get the chance to breathe. It’s a song that is easily imagined soundtracking your life. With a wave to a more traditional sound, she sets off in a new direction, allowing the listener to move freely alongside her. With de Graaf, it is clear that plenty remains to be discovered. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski