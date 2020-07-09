Young Jesus Announce New Album Welcome to Conceptual Beach, Release Lead Single

Young Jesus are back with a new album Welcome to Conceptual Beach, out on Aug. 14 via Saddle Creek. They released the haunting yet beautiful acoustic track “Root and Crown” today, and it feels like a step up from their 2018 release The Whole Thing Is Just There.

It’s not surprising that this group is on the Omaha indie label Saddle Creek Records, as the Conor Oberst influence comes out in the gloomy sound and dark, existential lyricism. Though they were Chicago-based, they’ve relocated to Los Angeles, but that hasn’t made their music any lighter. It’s heavy-hearted, honest and powerful.

Preorder Welcome to Conceptual Beach here, and listen to “Root and Crown” below. Scroll down for the album art and tracklist.

01. Faith

02. Pattern Doubt

03. (un)knowing

04. Meditations

05. Root And Crown

06. Lark

07. Magicians