Bernie Sanders Responds to Hillary Clinton's Criticism: "I Don't Want to Relive 2016"

Last week, Hillary premiered on Hulu. The show had a lot of identity problems, and failed to be as revelatory or notion-changing as it had hoped. One clip from the show has managed to find its way around the Twitter-sphere, though: a clip of Clinton discussing Sen. Bernie Sanders, her rival for the Democratic nomination in 2016. Clinton speaks of him with vitriol, saying, “Bernie just drove me crazy. He was in Congress for years. Years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done.”

She goes on to say, “He was a career politician. He had—he did not work until he was like 41 and then he got elected to something,” which, as we know, is untruthful. Before entering the Senate, Sanders worked as a psychiatric aide, a carpenter, a filmmaker and a journalist, among other occupations. Were they simply not high-paying enough for Clinton to consider them valid careers? “It was all just baloney and I feel so bad that, you know, people got sucked into it.”

At a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, moderator Martha MacCallum brought up the clip, asking Sanders’ opinion on whether he can “get things done” as Clinton claims he is incapable of doing. “Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don’t want to relive 2016,” he starts. “On a good day, my wife likes me. But also, if you guys look at some of the polling they do for United States senators, in most cases, I turn out to be the most popular United States senator in the whole country.”

Today, six more states will vote in the primary, including the much-coveted Michigan, which possesses 125 delegates and served as a massive win for Sanders back in 2016. We’re eager to see if Sanders pulls forward ahead of Joe Biden.