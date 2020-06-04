How to Donate to Black Lives Matter if You Have No Money

As the national and global protests that have erupted after the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd continue, many of us are searching for meaningful ways we can take action in the fight against systemic racism and police brutality. One of the most tangible ways to do this—alongside educating yourself, showing up and protesting alongside the Black community and contacting your local representatives—is to donate to one of the many grassroots organizations that are advancing and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement (if you’re looking to donate to such organizations, a good place to start is Paste’s Guide to Active Anti-Racism, which you can read here).

Yet, even if money is tight and/or you are unable to leave the house, there are still ways you can financially contribute to the movement. One such way is an hour long video uploaded to YouTube by Zoe Amira on May 30. The video, a compilation of black art, poetry, music and words that has been viewed thus-far over seven million times, raises all of its money from built-in advertisements. Amira says that 100% of the ad revenue will be donated to Black Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter associated protester bail funds. The most important thing to remember while watching this video: Turn your ad block off and don’t skip the advertisements. Although the art included in the video is fantastic and worth experiencing, even just putting the video on mute and letting it play in the background will generate donations. A final tip: Like and comment on the video to boost its visibility on YouTube.

Watch the video below: