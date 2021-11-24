The Best Black Friday Tech Deals of 2021

The holiday season is upon us, bringing with it hopes of fond gatherings with loved ones, chosen families and close friends. But those celebrations also bring with them an added layer of stress, one that some may say is undue, thanks to the gift-giving traditions that come with them. Obviously, Black Friday presents a welcome salvo for those looking for great deals, whether scoring something for themselves or someone in their life, and there are plenty of slashed prices on stellar tech devices.

Many retailers are already waist-deep in the price-slashing season, and here are some of the best options if you’re looking to snag some brilliant devices at a discount while socially distancing.

$30 on Amazon, 40% Discount

Nearly all of the top options in streaming sticks have received sizable price cuts, but the cheapest 4K streaming option right now is Roku’s latest offering. The 2021 version of Roku’s 4K streaming stick delivers all the specs expected in 4K streaming devices and adds AirPlay 2 support, making casting from Apple devices to your TV a breeze.

$130 on Google, 28% Discount

Google’s newest edition of its Nest video doorbells presents users with a much more accessible entry point for anyone wanting to keep an eye on their doorstep. This battery-powered option does away with the need to hardwire in the device but doesn’t skimp on video quality and functionality.

$60 on Amazon, 45% Discount

If you’re in the market for a smart display and don’t mind a slightly older option, Amazon’s excellent first iteration of its Echo Show 8 is available for a great deal. While it doesn’t come with the camera featured on later models, the Echo Show 8 is fairly comparable to newer versions of the device and is very cost-effective at a sub-$100 price.

$900 on Samsung, 10% Discount

Samsung’s push into dual-screen smartphones brought with it the chance to reimagine the flip phone design with the Flip3. It’s compact, packs in pleasing performance and Samsung is offering it for under $1000 right now both unlocked and through major providers. This deal also includes a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 and the price drops significantly lower if your old phone qualifies for trade-in.

$400 on Google, 9% Discount

Those that are in the market for a new smartphone at a mid-tier price will be happy to see Google’s Pixel 5A get a nice markdown. While it doesn’t pack in the updates that make the Pixel 6 a reinvention, the Pixel 5A is a solid Android option at an attractive price point.

$190 on Best Buy, 24% Discount

If you want noise-cancelling in your Apple’s standard bearer earbuds, the AirPods Pro is your best option. Yes, the company introduced the AirPods 3 recently and they are $10 cheaper than the AirPods Pro’s discounted price, but much of what makes AirPods 3 an improvement are present on the Pro along with that valuable noise cancellation. The deal also includes 6 months of Apple Music and 3 month os Apple TV+ for free.

From $170 on Amazon, 51% Discount

Maybe over-the-ear headphones are more your jam? Well, Beats has you covered with a stellar deal on its Studio3 Wireless headphones. Prices depend on what color you fancy, but all options feature Beats top-class performance and 22-hour battery life.

From $800 on Microsoft, 34% Discount

Let’s talk laptops. Microsoft is offering plenty of healthy markdowns on various notebooks this year, but the best in our mind is the Surface Pro 7. $800 dollars gets you a solid device boasting a 256GB SSD, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, delivering one of the best devices Microsoft has to offer at an enticing price.

$1,300 on Best Buy, 28% Discount

Apple is also bringing the laptop deals, dropping its popular Macbook Pro to its lowest price in a long time. If the $500 price cut isn’t enough, the laptop also comes with 6 months of Apple Music and 3 Months od Apple TV+ for free.

$225 on Best Buy, 50% Discount

SanDisk’s line of Extreme Portable hard drives are some of the best, most durable external storage devices out there today. The entire line is currently discounted for the holiday season, but the most cost-effective is the 2TB version. The whopping 50% discount makes the 2TB drive cheaper than the 1TB version regular price.

$900 on Best Buy, 31% Discount

We can’t discuss Black Friday deals without touching on TVs. A myriad of TVs from every known name in the market are getting the slash treatment, but TCL’s Best Buy exclusive 65” 4K model is a standout among the slew of deals. This model comes packaged with Google TV, bringing all of your streaming apps into one place for easy access and comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free.

$360 on NewEgg, 10% Discount

Looking to build your next sick rig or improve your current one? AMD’s popular and high-performance Ryzen 7 5800X processor is a perfect option for any desktop tinkerers that want quality power at a lower price than comparable Intel i7 processors.

$22 on Google, 73% Discount

It is widely known that Google’s entry into videogames hasn’t gone quite as planned, but Stadia is ripe with plenty of deep discounts across its storefront. Most surprising among those is the 73% price cut on the Stadia’s Premiere Edition. The package includes a Stadia subscription, Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra for only $22 dollars. The Chromecast Ultra alone is worth that price.

Brian Bell is a queer freelance writer covering tech, pro wrestling, esports, games, comics and TV. Find and follow him on Twitter @WonderboyOTM.