MSI Makes a Play In The Business Laptop Market With Summit Series, New Summit E14 Flip Evo

Workflow and productivity are clear buzzwords of the business laptop market so far this year, and MSI looks to increase its presence in the field with some notable tweaks to its Summit line of notebooks. The company synonymous with high-performance gaming PCs and laptops announced a brand new 2-in1 laptop, the Summit E14 Flip Evo, which delivers a higher resolution display with touchscreen functionality to the standard E14 Evo.

There are also notable updates under the hood for the majority of the Summit series. The Summit E13 Flip Evo, E14 Evo, E14 Flip Evo, E16 Flip Evo and E16 Evo come with 12th Generation Intel processors and deliver the mix of performance and battery life worthy of Intel Evo recognition. The E16 Flip gets an extra boost by employing NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

The Summit updates also address security by incorporating Tobii’s head-tracking display protector, Tobii Aware. The software automatically locks and blurs the laptop’s display when the user isn’t nearby and has become a common feature on high-end business notebooks in recent years. Tobii Aware is also included on MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo laptop.

“Users and businesses want computers that proactively work to keep their information secure while also helping with their wellbeing and productivity,” Ulrica Wikström, Tobii vice president of PC, said in a statement. “This is exactly what Tobii Aware brings when paired with MSI’s new line of laptops,”

The Summit notebooks also include Tile’s Ring My PC feature, helping users locate their laptop if it is misplaced.

The new Summit laptops are available now to purchase and start at comparable prices to other high-end business laptops. The E14 Flip Evo starts at $1,499, the E14 Evo starts at $1,249, the E13 Flip Evo starts at $1,299, the E16 Flip starts at $1,549 and the E16 Flip Evo starts at $1,899.