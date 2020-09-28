Universal Orlando's Next Roller Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Scheduled to Open in 2021

Universal has finally announced the worst kept secret in theme parks: a new Jurassic World-themed roller coaster will be coming to Universal Orlando Resort. The VelociCoaster is scheduled to open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in 2021—assuming, y’know, that things like “vacations” and “theme parks” and “society” still exist next year.

This coaster has been rumored since 2018, and was visibly being built throughout most of 2020, but was never officially announced until today’s press release and YouTube video. It confirms the long-rumored name, and reveals a few specifics, from which actors will appear in the ride, to design specs. To wit: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will all be featured in the ride, playing their characters from the Jurassic World movies. The coaster will have over 4700 feet of track, and reach a maximum height of 155 feet. It’ll have two launches, including one that hits 70 mph in 2.4 seconds. There’s a 360-degree barrel roll that’ll take you right over the Islands of Adventure lagoon, and a “zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track.” Apparently that’s a first for roller coasters. (I’m more of an E.T. Adventure kind of guy.) You can also expect Universal’s steepest drop yet, 80 degrees right out of a 155 foot rise, and a total of 12 seconds of airtime throughout the whole ride. So it’s not quite a hypercoaster—you gotta hit 200 feet to earn that name, buster—but it still sounds incredibly intense. Hopefully my heart and equilibrium can handle it.

Check out a brief trailer featuring an artist’s conception of the ride below, and get ready to run with the velociraptors when this coaster opens up some time next year.