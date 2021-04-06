Universal Orlando's Newest Roller Coaster, The Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Opens in June

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the latest roller coaster coming to Universal Orlando Resort, finally has an opening date. You’ll be able to blast off in the intense new ride starting on June 10, only at Islands of Adventure in Orlando.

Arthur Levine has a lot of concrete details about the coaster at USA Today, and it sounds like a doozy. It’s got a launch that shoots you up to 70 MPH in less than two and a half seconds, a 155 foot tall top hat tower with an 80-degree angle drop, and four inversions. Expect 12 seconds of airtime, including something called a “zero-gravity stall,” which makes me weak in the stomach just thinking about it. Levine has more info, including quotes from the ride’s designers, so go read his piece.

The VelociCoaster also features appearances from the stars of the Jurassic World movies, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and B.D. Wong. The story sounds very similar to the Jurassic Park River Adventure ride, or, really, the Jurassic Park movies themselves: the new ride is supposed to bring you into close, slow and safe proximity to the velociraptors, but they escape their enclosure and suddenly the ride vehicle has to throttle you every which way at high speeds in order to outrun the hungry little dinos on your tail.

The VelociCoaster will be the fourth roller coaster at Islands of Adventure, and the seventh overall at Universal Orlando Resort. It also sounds like it’ll be the most intense—or at least neck-and-neck with the Incredible Hulk coaster, which also starts with an intense launch. Coaster fans will be able to find out for themselves how intense it is once it opens on June 10.

Here’s a sneak peek of the new coaster, courtesy of Universal’s YouTube page, and below that some photos.