Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts Coming to Universal Orlando in 2025

The cosmic ballet goes on: today Universal announced two new celestial-based hotels coming to its Florida resort in 2025, as part of the new Epic Universe theme park expansion. Universal Stella Nova and Universal Terra Luna will open a month apart in January and February 2025, each with its own unique cosmic theme from Universal Creative.

Let’s look at Stella Nova first. Scheduled to open on Jan. 21, 2025, Stella Nova will focus on the “space” part of outer space; as Universal describes it, it’s “designed to reflect the infinite vastness of the universe—where galaxies spiral ever outward and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars.” Its 750 rooms will hold up to four guests, and the hotel will have two restaurants and a bar: Cosmos Cafe and Market is a quick service joint where you can also find premade stuff for the go, Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill will serve up drinks and quick bites at the pool (yes, these Florida hotels will have pools), and guests will be able to sidle up for a nightcap at Nova Bar in the lobby.

Terra Luna Resort’s opening date is Feb. 25, five weeks after Stella Nova, and as its name suggests, its theme is all about visiting and exploring alien worlds in a brand new solar system. It too will have 750 rooms that can sleep up to four guests apiece, as well as windows made to look like portholes on a spaceship. (Stella Nova will have that feature, too.) Terra Luna’s dining lineup sounds very much like Stella Luna’s—the Omega Cafe and Market has a variety of options (including grab and go), Moonrise Bar and Moonrise Grill are walk-ups by the pool, and Luna Bar serves drinks in the lobby.

Stella Nova and Terra Luna will both have a variety of amenities. Beyond those pools and their hot tubs, both hotels will have fitness centers, arcades, small function rooms, and Universal stores. As official Universal Orlando hotels, guests will also be able to get into the Harry Potter sections of Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure an hour before they officially open. (Or they can use their early admission over at the Universal Volcano Bay water park.) Both new resorts will be near Epic Universe, which is scheduled to open in 2025, and short drives away from the rest of Universal Orlando. And both will only cost $147 a night before tax.

Stella Nova and Terra Luna are both available for booking today over at Universal’s web site. Between the quality theming work of Universal Creative and the hospitality expertise of Loews Hotels & Co., Universal’s hotels tend to impress, and here’s hoping that streak continues with Stella Nova and Terra Luna.