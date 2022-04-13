The Kids in the Hall Finally Make Their Comeback in New Amazon Prime Video Trailer

The Kids in the Hall are officially back.

As previously reported, all five members of the original cast—Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, and Dave Foley—are set to return to Prime Video’s revival of the cult-classic sketch show. The eight-episode season will feature “a fresh batch of fun offbeat characters and beloved favorites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch, laced with the hilarious, edgy and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for.”

The season will also include copious guest stars like Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O’Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie.

Kids in the Hall will premiere May 13th on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below:

Tell everyone you know: the kings of sketch comedy are back! Watch the trailer for #TheKidsInTheHall, premiering May 13 on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/SKyWyZ3xZm — Prime Video Canada(@PrimeVideoCA) April 13, 2022



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine.

