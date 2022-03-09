Prime Video's Outer Range Trailer Has Josh Brolin Praying for Answers

Prime Video has released the first trailer for its new Western thriller, Outer Range.

Starring Josh Brolin, the series follows a family in rural Wyoming as supernatural turmoil begins to boil over in their small town.

As stated in a press release, the eight episode season “centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery,Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

Alongside Brolin, the series stars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

Outer Range premieres April 15th on Prime Video with two new episodes dropping every week.

Check out the trailer below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.