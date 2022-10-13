Emily Blunt Brings Revenge to the Wild West in Prime Video's The English Trailer

Prime Video has just released the first trailer for their new Western series The English, which is a co-production between Amazon Studios and BBC. Debuting as a limited series from British director Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising, The Honourable Woman), The English will drop all six episodes at once on November 11th.

In a press release, Prime Video described the series as an “epic chase Western” that follows “an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), [as they] come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

Starring Emily Blunt (who also serves as executive producer) and Chaske Spencer, the rest of the cast is rounded out by Stephen Rea, Martha Myers, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. The English is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as executive producer, director, and writer, alongside executive producer Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders), and producer Colin Wratten (Killing Eve).

Check out the trailer below; The English premieres on Prime Video on November 11th in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, following its premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on November 10th.

