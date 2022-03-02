The Outlaws Trailer: Prime Video's Comedy from Stephen Merchant Introduces a New Criminal Gang

Prime Video has released the first trailer for comedy series The Outlaws.

Created by Stephen Merchant (who co-created the UK Office) and Elgin James (who co-created Mayans M.C.), The Outlaws follows a group of seven minor criminals as they are thrown together for their community service sentence (and it is very away that each is a “type,” and plays into that). Per a press release from Prime Video, the series follows the “Seven strangers from different walks of life [as they] are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.”

In addition to his role as creator, Stephen Merchant also stars in the show, along with Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, and Jessica Gunning.

The Outlaws will premiere on April 1st, with all 6 episodes streaming on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below:



