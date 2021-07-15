Modern Love Season 2 Trailer Promises New Love Stories from All-Star Cast

Season 2 of Amazon Prime’s charming and poignant anthology series Modern Love premieres later this summer. A just-released trailer teases a star-studded new cast and a collection of love stories sure to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Based on the New York Times column, each episode of Modern Love follows a different love story, no matter how you define love. Season 1 boasted an impressive cast and now, Season 2 will feature Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson, according to a press release.

Showrunner John Carney is returning for Season 2, serving as writer, director, and executive producer. Andrew Rannells will also direct an episode based on an essay he wrote for the column.

All 8 episodes of Modern Love’s second season will drop on Friday, August 13, on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer below:



