Exclusive: The Split Season 3 Trailer Asks "Can There Ever Be a Good Divorce?"

What happens when a divorce lawyer gets divorced? Enter The Split, an engrossing and compelling British drama that follows a family of lawyers in London through their many personal trials and tribulations, all with wit and heart. Now entering its third and final season, the six-episode Sundance Now original (which aired on the BBC in April) will arrive in the US on Sundance Now and AMC+, and later on BBC America.

Though it’s been two years since Season 2 and four years (!) since the show first debuted, it will surely be easy to fall back into step with this messy, lovable family. According to the new season’s official logline, “set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multi-layered and witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce, following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters—Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey), and Rose (Fiona Button)—and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay). Adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s (Stephen Mangan) marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will return, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement. As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their 20 years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose, and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes.”

Series creator Abi Morgan will also be making her directorial debut this season, which promises to contain “the most dramatic and heartbreaking episodes to date.” If the trailer below is anything to go by, I believe it. “Don’t be scared of the adventure; say yes to life.”

Speaking of, check out our exclusive Season 3 trailer below; The Split will be available to stream Thursday, June 23rd on Sundance Now and AMC+, and will make its cable debut Monday, June 27th on BBC America.



