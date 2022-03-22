Hate-Watchers Rejoice: HBO Max Renews And Just Like That for a Second Season

The first season of And Just Like That, the much-maligned follow-up to Sex and the City, left viewers with a bevy of questions. Will it work out between Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che (Sara Ramirez)? Will Charlotte (Kristin Davis) continue to grow as a 21st century mother? Will Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) ever stop using Big’s death to detract from others’ problems?

Well, faithful viewers, wonder no more. Apparently And Just Like That boasts the strongest debut of an HBO Max Original series to date, which means we’ll be getting a second season. There aren’t any additional details about Season 2, just this press release quote from executive producer Michael Patrick King: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our Sex life is back.”

And Just Like That’s renewal feels awfully familiar, following the hate-watch buzz and subsequent viewership boost that propelled Emily in Paris forward. For these shows, being laughably bad keeps them in the zeitgeist and, as a result, on air. It’s frankly pretty depressing considering how many well-written, worthy

shows are canceled.

While we wait for more details and pray that Kim Cattrall returns (or maybe it’s for the best if she avoids the trainwreck), check out Paste’s review of Season 1 and our lament on the show’s trajectory.