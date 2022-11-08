Apple TV+ Renews Bad Sisters for Season 2

We haven’t yet seen the last of the Garvey sisters, as Apple TV+ has just ordered a second season of its hit dark comedy Bad Sisters from co-creator and star Sharon Horgan. The renewal comes a few weeks following the show’s cathartic Season 1 finale, and the murder mystery has since received continuous praise from critics and fans alike. Paste’s TV editor Allison Keene gave the Apple Original a 9.1 rating, noting that its characters are “written incredibly well and portrayed with humor and heart.” The show currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right,” said Horgan in a press release. “The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Bad Sisters is led by Horgan (Eva), Anne-Marie Duff (Grace), Eva Birthistle (Ursula), Sarah Greene (Bibi), and Eve Hewson (Becka) as the tight-knit Garvey sisters, who band together to try and rid themselves of Claes Bang’s god-awful character, the abusive John Paul. The ensemble cast also features Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn.

Based on Malin-Sarah Gozin’s original Belgian series Clan, Bad Sisters is written and developed by Horgan herself, alongside executive producers Brett Baer and Dave Finkel. The show is also executive produced by Gozin, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, and Dearbhla Walsh.

Bad Sisters Season 1 is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.



