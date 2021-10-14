Emily Sees Her Future in the Trailer for Dickinson's Final Season

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third and final season of Dickinson.

In a press release, the streamer describes the plot of the final season, “Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.”

The anachronistic comedy series stars Hailee Steinfeld as the title heroine, and Season 3 will include returning cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski alongside rapper Wiz Khalifa who will reprise his role as Death. Series creator Alena Smith will also be making her debut as director in Season 3.

Dickinson’s final season will also continue its streak of notable comedy guest stars, including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Path, and Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman.

The series gained notability for its modern take on historical events and attitudes during the life of the poet in the 19th century. Its pop soundtrack and use of modern slang gave the series a distinct style as one of the earliest Apple TV+ originals.

After two bold and clever seasons, the trailer teases an eventful finale that will hopefully stick the landing for the unique series.

The final season of Dickinson will premiere with three episodes on November 5th on Apple TV+; check out the trailer below:



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.