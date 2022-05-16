Mars Is the Next Frontier in the For All Mankind Season 3 Trailer

By Anna Govert  |  May 16, 2022  |  1:41pm
Mars Is the Next Frontier in the <i>For All Mankind</i> Season 3 Trailer

Apple TV+ has just dropped the first trailer for the third season of its space race staple For All Mankind. The series (which is ranked fourth on our list of the Best Apple TV+ shows ) will feature a ten-year time jump into the mid-90s.

According to a press release, in the third season “the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.”

The returning cast includes Joel Kinnaman (Edward), Shantel VanSanten (Karen), Jodi Balfour (Ellen), Sonya Walger (Molly), Krys Marshall (Danielle), Cynthy Wu (Kelly), Casey Johnson (Danny), Coral Peña (Aleida), and Wrenn Schmidt (Margo), with Edi Gathegi (Dev Ayesa) joining as a series regular.

Check out the trailer below; For All Mankind Season 3 premieres Friday, June 10th on Apple TV+.


