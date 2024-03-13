Michael Douglas Negotiates With France in New Trailer for Apple TV+’s Franklin

Michael Douglas Negotiates With France in New Trailer for Apple TV+’s FranklinPhoto Courtesy of Apple TV+ TV News Apple TV Plus
Apple TV+ has just released the first trailer for Franklin, the historical drama centering on the late life and career of diplomat Benjamin Franklin. The trailer heavily features Academy-Award winner Michael Douglas, who is playing the Founding Father in this limited series based on the book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Stacy Schiff.
According to a press release, “Franklin explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when—as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance—he embarks on a secret mission to France. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.”
The trailer sees Franklin traveling to France with his grandson, whilst navigating the negotiations that are necessary to maintain peace and act in the interest of early America. The late 18th century setting is on full display, with beautiful French costumes and locations. Like Apple TV+’s The New Look, Franklin was filmed on location in France. The series will run for eight episodes, with one dropping every Friday following its initial three-episode debut.
In addition to Douglas, the supporting cast includes Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin. Notable executive producers of the series include Kirk Ellis, who previously worked on the highly acclaimed HBO John Adams series, and Howard Korder, a writer on Boardwalk Empire. Episodes of the series are directed by Tim Van Patten (Masters of the Air, The Sopranos) who serves as an executive producer as well.
Watch the trailer below; Franklin premieres April 12th on Apple TV+.
For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.