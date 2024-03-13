Michael Douglas Negotiates With France in New Trailer for Apple TV+’s Franklin

Apple TV+ has just released the first trailer for Franklin, the historical drama centering on the late life and career of diplomat Benjamin Franklin. The trailer heavily features Academy-Award winner Michael Douglas, who is playing the Founding Father in this limited series based on the book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Stacy Schiff.

According to a press release, “Franklin explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when—as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance—he embarks on a secret mission to France. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.”