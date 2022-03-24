Roar Trailer: Apple TV+’s Intriguing Anthology from GLOW Creators Features a Star-Studded Cast

The trailer for Apple TV+’s latest star-studded series (an anthology, this time) is here.

Based on Cecilia Ahern’s book of short stories, Roar is the first show to be released under the overall deal GLOW creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive have with the streamer. Per a press release, “Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.”

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Glipin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kaya Hayward, with each of them leading an episode of the series. Roar will also feature Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, and Justin Kirk,

All eight episodes of Roar will premiere April 15th on Apple TV+.

