Mythic Quest Season 2 Launches More Workplace Antics in New Apple TV+ Trailer

Get ready, gamers: Mythic Quest is coming back. After one season and one epic quarantine episode, the workplace comedy is returning for Season 2. Apple TV+ has just released the trailer for the upcoming season, which promises the return of Ian (Rob McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), and the rest of the MQ team—and a few special guests, too. Look out for appearances from Snoop Dogg, Derek Waters, and more to come. Returning cast members include Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, and David Hornsby.

Along with McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz have returned to create Season 2 of the series, which finds these folks back in the office, ready to launch into an expansion pack after the success of the Raven’s Banquet. Unfortunately, Poppy and Ian struggle with the creative direction of the pack—but that’s nothing a little team spirit can’t fix. Or, perhaps it’s the calm before the creators’ divorce. There’s even a tease of some remote working featured in the trailer, because at this point, we’ve all been there, right?

And there’s even more Mythic Quest on the way. This Friday April 16, Apple TV+ will debut the second standalone quarantine special, “Everlight,” to the platform.

Watch the trailer for Mythic Quest Season 2 below. The first two episodes will debut on Apple TV+ on May 7, with new episodes premiering weekly on Friday.



