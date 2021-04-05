Loki Trailer Reveals the God of Mischief's Disney+ Series

When asked which Marvel Cinematic Universe villain is the best, the answer is always and obviously Loki. Part of that is thanks to the outstandingly suave and charming performance that Tom Hiddleston has given in the role, but it’s also in the way Loki is so integrated into the larger Avengers story. He’s not a one-note villain brought in for a single movie or specific arc and then easily dispensed with. He’s Thor’s brother (at least, kinda), he sometimes helps the Avengers out, but he will always betray you or literally stab you in the back. He’s Loki!

Thankfully for us Loki fans, the God of Mischief has been bestowed with his own Disney+ series, premiering this summer. In it, according to a press release, “after absconding with the Tesseract, Loki a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority).”

It sounds quite a bit like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the CW….

Disney+ has had a decent track record so far with its TV shows based on its mega-blockbluster franchises, most especially Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, and the MCU series WandaVision. The current MCU series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has had mixed reactions so far, but if Loki can lean into Wanda’s weirdness while still keeping some of FAWS’ action set pieces, it might just be the best one yet.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron is directing the series, with Michael Waldron serving as head writer.

The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021. Check out the official trailer below:



