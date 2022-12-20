New Shows on Disney+

When Disney+ launched, it promised to be not only a repository of the deep catalog owned by the massive entertainment company, but new Disney+ series, as well, taking advantage of all the available IP the company has acquired. And we’ve seen a steady stream, not just from the Star Wars and Marvel universes, but continuations of beloved movies like Willow and National Treasure. Here we’ll keep a running tab on all the latest shows from Disney+.

Here are the six newest Disney+ series:

1. National Treasure: Edge of History

December 14, 2022Cormac Wibberley, Marianne WibberleyLisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lyndon SmithAdventure

First they stole the Declaration of Independence. Then they kidnapped the President of the United States. Now the National Treasure franchise is attempting to pull off another nearly impossible feat: making a good legacy sequel TV show. Enter National Treasure: Edge of History. The Disney+ sequel series continues the story of the National Treasure franchise with a new cast of leading characters. Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, the screenwriters of the first two films, Edge of History exists purely because of the love people have for the original movies. It’s hard to create a new protagonist, especially when you’re following Nicolas Cage. But Lisette Olivera is a golden find. She stars as Jess Valenzuela, an aspiring cryptographer and devoted puzzle solver. The child of a treasure hunter father and Latin America historian mother, Jess gets caught up in a hunt for a lost Aztec treasure. Olivera’ charisma makes Jess an endlessly watchable character. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the new supporting characters. Jess’s friend group is the worst. They’re burdened with such heavy-handed attempts to be modern that it comes off as cringe-inducing. I wanted to get on board so badly, but so far the show isn’t a treasure worth searching for. Edge of History needs fun historic riddles with zany characters. But instead the show is just riddled with missed opportunities. — Leila Jordan

2. Willow

November 30, 2022Jonathan Kasdan, George LucasWarwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey BrykFantasy

In the newest Disney+ revival, the fantasy movie Willow has been brought back to life. Having previously thought they’d destroyed the ancient evil, Willow and Queen Sorsha must continue to protect the prophesied child, Elora Danan. They decide the best course of action is to keep Elora’s true identity hidden away from everyone, including Elora herself. Complete with a new cast of attractive young people and passable, if generic settings and designs, Willow exists in its own little fantasy niche. In most ways, Willow doesn’t choose to compete with other legacy franchise series like House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, and it’s all the better for it. It’s a lively fantasy show that will certainly have its admirers. —Max Covill

3. The Santa Clauses

November 16, 2022Jack BurdittTim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd, Kal PennComedy, Fantasy

After three movies, the last of which premiered in 2006, Tim Allen is back in this six-episode series which finds Allen’s Scott Calvin ready to retire from being the jolly old elf and focus on his family. Of course things don’t go according to plan and soon enough Scott will need to return to his sleigh. Elizabeth Mitchell is also back as Calvin’s wife Carol, aka Mrs. Claus, and Allen’s real life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick joins the cast as Calvin’s daughter Sandra. And, of course, David Krumholtz returns as Bernard the elf. —Amy Amatangelo

4. Andor

September 21, 2022Tony Gilroy, George LucasDiego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, James McArdleSci-Fi

Despite being set in a fictional, Star Wars setting, Cassian Andor’s journey feels real. His home planet was abandoned after a mining disaster left it useless. He’s an immigrant on a planet scrounging for work and a way to move up. He’s lost his family and is beaten down by a lack of opportunities. All Cassian needs is a union card and a wedding coat and he’d be a Bruce Springsteen song. And through it all there is Diego Luna, who manages to channel rage, disappointment, and the will to keep fighting with either a skillfully delivered line or an adroit facial expression. Luna is masterful in Andor. It’s a performance inspiring enough to make me want to fight the Empire right along with him. —Terry Terrones

5. Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

September 8, 2022Bertie GergoryDocuseries

September 8 was Disney+ day. (Did you forget to get me a card?) Amid the many new series and movies hitting the streaming platform that day is this new National Geographic series featuring Bertie Gregory, a 29-year-old wildlife cinematographer who travels from Antarctica to Africa to the Pacific Ocean to capture animals in their natural habitats. Included in his amazing shots, the feeding flurry of hundreds of fin whales in the Drake Passage off the tip of the Antarctica Peninsula. To get this remarkable footage, Gregory and his team spent six weeks in a 75-foot ice-strengthened sailboat. —Amy Amatangelo

6. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

August 18, 2022Jessica GaoTatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Charlie CoxSuperhero

After wading through the seemingly never ending supply of high stakes dramas and subversive comedies that TV has to offer, it’s always nice to find something that falls more in the realm of “normal.” It may seem odd to say that about a show focused on a woman who gains the ability to turn into a huge green monster that could easily throw a sedan halfway around the world, but it’s also true. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she has to navigate her new powers as a Hulk alongside her career as a lawyer and the rest of her life in general. Instead of sending Jen on some big hero’s journey type quest, She-Hulk throws us back into her everyday life with her new identity in tow. Unlike her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), she doesn’t face the same challenging, raging alter-ego that took him 15 years to tame, and she doesn’t necessarily want to be in the business of saving the world either. Regardless of what she wants, Jen’s Hulk powers are outed to the public and she has to go about her life with She-Hulk as her new normal, and that makes for a great watch. The series may take place in an extraordinary world, but it’s as close to normal TV as we’re ever going to get from Marvel, and that’s what makes it incredible. —Kathryn Porter