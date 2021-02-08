The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Debuts Action-Packed Trailer and Disney+ Release Date

Trying to figure out what to watch after WandaVision ends? Disney+ already has an answer: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Just a week after WandaVision’s finale, on March 19, Marvel Studios’s next series will arrive on the platform. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) team up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—or, at least, they try to. For these two stubborn guys, things aren’t looking so great on the teamwork front.

The finale of Avengers: Endgame found Sam and Bucky paired via their association to Steve Rogers. In the trailer Marvel released yesterday, Sam and Bucky bicker over plans and fight strategy—clearly struggling to work together. They even appear to be attending counseling, battling via a classic staring contest. But there are bigger battles to fight, so the two must overcome their differences to take down a global threat.

Mackie and Stan return for this six-episode series, as well as Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Zemo. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also introduce Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka the Marvel superhero U.S. Agent. The series is directed by Keri Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Vikings) and written by Malcolm Spellman (Empire).

Disney+ has a stacked line-up of MCU content hitting the platform later this year. After WandaVision airs all eight episodes, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will snatch the prime Friday premiere slot. Then, later this year, Loki, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye are all set to premiere on the streaming service. There are also a handful of Marvel films slated to release this year, like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

The first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be available to stream on Disney+ on March 19, with new episodes debuting weekly on Fridays.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

