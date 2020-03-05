Elisabeth Moss Will Make Her Directorial Debut on Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June in the Margaret Atwood-adapted Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale, will make her directorial debut in the forthcoming fourth season of the award-winning show.

Moss will direct the third episode of the fourth season, which entered production this past week. It is set to premiere during fall 2020.

“I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM,” Moss told THR. “It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past three years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show. I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck.”

The plot of Season 4 is still pretty much under wraps, but there are still a lot of questions that need answers, such as what will happen to the newly freed children from Gilead? Will there be a war between the nation and Canada? Is June going to be okay after getting shot?

“I feel lucky that we are in a position, as a series, to give Elisabeth Moss this opportunity to direct,” said showrunner and executive producer Miller. “As an executive producer on the show, she has fostered a supportive environment that allows artists to do their best work. Elisabeth herself is now benefiting from this incredibly generous and ambitious atmosphere she helped create. She is an extraordinary talent, a badass, a tireless worker—I’m certain she will slay her directing debut.”

Despite being an adaptation of a novel, the show is well-known for keeping viewers on their toes. Chances are the next season will be rife with surprises, with additional anticipation to see how Moss envisions her directorial debut.

Moss can currently be seen in Universal’s horror hit The Invisible Man, one of Paste’s current top film picks in theaters.