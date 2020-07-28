2020 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Apple TV+ and Disney+ Make Their Debuts

The 2020 Emmy nominations are here, and though they strayed extremely far from our (admittedly very fanciful) wish list

they have provided a few interesting twists.

We’ll return shortly to provide more analysis into the nominations’ snubs and surprises, but for now, here is the list of the Emmy nominees from the major categories below.

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo “I Know This Much Is True”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, “blackish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creel”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

REALITY/COMPETITION SERIES

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

LIMITED SERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.